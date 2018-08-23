We need loans, say farmers as fodder fund is launched

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed yesterday confirmed that a €4.25m fund would be made available to reduce the cost of imported forage to farmers badly hit by the heatwave and drought conditions of the summer.

Farming organisations welcomed the scheme but said that the low-cost loans included in last October's Budget but not yet introduced should also be implemented.

The import scheme will operate through co-operatives and registered importers, will cover forage imported from August 12 to December 31 and will be subject to EU State Aid rules.