‘We can’t continue with the present pricing structure for pigs’

There is no money in pigs, with most producers unlikely to break even this year, according to lifelong pork and bacon man Frank Brady.

“This is the worst year for 20 years, and unless there is an improvement in the markets soon I don’t know what the pig producers will do,” says the Galway-born man who lives in Monaghan, but runs a piggery just across the county line in Cootehill, Co Cavan.

“Maybe the Chinese market, which will be down over 10pc next year, can help the sector.” But even if there is a market boost for Irish bacon, hams and porks in 2019, Frank says there must be a radical restructuring of what farmers get for what they produce across all sectors if farming is to become profitable again.

“We can’t continue with the present pricing structure where the supermarkets get 50pc of the end price, the processors 30pc and the farmers only 20pc for all their work,” he says. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s pork, beef or milk, the same 50-30-20 money ratios apply, and these ratios must be rebalanced in favour of the farmer.”