Watch: Two injured as runaway bull goes on two-hour rampage through town

Two local people were injured in Macroom last week when a runaway bull went on the rampage around the town for more than two hours after he escaped from the mart area, where he was being sold.

The Corkman reports that the mart was closed at the time of the incident but the seller and buyer had agreed to meet at the mart to exchange the animal.

The Limousin bull ran up and down the Main Street of the town, just after 5pm, on Wednesday, before making his way into local housing estates in the town where he frightened adults and children. One of those injured was Sheila Murphy from Castle Court Estate in Macroom who this week 'thanked her lucky stars' that she had made it to safety.

Sheila has been erecting a basketball court and hoop in the green area of the estate for her son, Bobby, when the bull ran into the estate. She immediately attempted to run to safety but the animal managed to 'glance off' her as he fled the scene. "I was out in the green area and he came up right beside me. He was pawing the ground and I was just standing there. There was people chasing him and the Landrovers came in and they shouted at me to run," recalled Sheila.