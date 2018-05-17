Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 17 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Two injured as runaway bull goes on two-hour rampage through town

 

Stock image

Sinead Kelleher

Two local people were injured in Macroom last week when a runaway bull went on the rampage around the town for more than two hours after he escaped from the mart area, where he was being sold. 

The Corkman reports that the mart was closed at the time of the incident but the seller and buyer had agreed to meet at the mart to exchange the animal.  

The Limousin  bull ran up and down the Main Street of the town, just after 5pm, on Wednesday, before making his way into local housing estates in the town where he frightened adults and children.  

One of those injured was Sheila Murphy from Castle Court Estate in Macroom who this week 'thanked her lucky stars' that she had made it to safety. 

Sheila has been erecting a basketball court and hoop in the green area of the estate for her son, Bobby, when the bull ran into the estate. She immediately attempted to run to safety but the animal managed to 'glance off' her as he fled the scene. 

"I was out in the green area and he came up right beside me. He was pawing the ground and I was just standing there. There was people chasing him and the Landrovers came in and they shouted at me to run," recalled Sheila.

Sheila ran around a tree and the pair eyed each other before he made a bolt for her and 'got her on the side'. She attempted to flee from him and fell to the ground while making her escape, grazing her hands and knees before she made it to the safety of her home. 

She later attended South Doc who advised her to attend Cork University Hospital, where she had to wait hours before being seen. 

"He thought maybe I had damaged my kidneys but all was okay. I'm telling you, if I wasn't fit I wouldn't have got away. Luckily, no-one was killed. I thank my lucky stars that I got away." 

Another person, a man, was also injured by the bull and he had to go to hospital to seek medical attention following his encounter with the animal.  The man was named locally as Cornelius 'Con' Lehane, a local lorry driver, and The Corkman understands that he is back at home this week and was not seriously injured in the incident.

Damage was also caused to parked cars and to a wall of a house by the bull as attempts were made to catch the runaway animal.  Gardaí, the farmers and a local vet all helped to capture the bull, who was eventually cornered into a cul de sac where it took some time to get the panicked animal onto a trailer and to safety.

Meanwhile, lorry driver Con Lehane may also be thanking his lucky stars that he was not more seriously injured in his brush with the bull as he has a date on TV later this week in the gameshow Winning Streak. 

In fact, Con was selected to appear on the National Lottery show on RTE 1 just days after he retired from his job as a lorry driver.  Con (70) was watching the show with his pet Chihuahua dog, Geoff, two weeks ago, when he heard his name being called out to appear this Saturday, May 19. Originally from Kilmichael, Con moved to Macroom with his wife, Philomena, several years ago where they built their home.

Rampaging bull aside, Con told the people at the National Lottery that retirement is treating him well so far, but old habits die hard and he is still getting up early in the mornings.

 A keen GAA fan and supporter of Cork hurling and football, with more time on his hands he is looking forward to attending more GAA matches. He also enjoys road bowling and plays with the club in Terelton, Macroom.

Corkman

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Farmers welcome court decision as hillwalkers fail to prove public 'right...
Stock photo

Operation Thor thwarts gangs as burglaries down by 43pc
Signs erected highlighting concern at new roads plan.

Concern over new road works plan which could see stone walls replaced...
Stock Image.

Limerick farmer fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung
Signs erected highlighting concern at new roads plan.

Concern over new road works plan which could see stone walls replaced...
First unofficial results are showing that 29,678.98 tonnes of SMP in intervention sold at a price of €1051/t

Work permits for farm workers from outside the EU to be prioritised due to...
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed examining options for future farm payments system


Top Stories

Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non performing loan sale
The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.

Dairy farmer pays €12,000 per acre for Louth property
(stock photo)

Economist says €60k cap on farm payments ‘will not happen’ due to...
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MEPs launch new investigation into glyphosate and herbicides
Photo: Brian Farrell

Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
In some cases, trees can be felled without a licence and no prior notification is required.

Felling of 300-year-old trees halted in dispute between neighbours

CAP direct farm payments will be linked to EU climate change targets