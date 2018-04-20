Watch: Shannon Airport cuts hundreds of acres of grass to support farmers through fodder crisis

The harvesting of up to 1,000 silage bales began today at Shannon Airport in a fodder crisis intervention that IFA President Joe Healy described as a “godsend”.

Contractors rolled onto the 400 acre Shannon Airport site shortly after 10a.m. to begin three days of harvesting that will see in the region of 1,000 bales delivered to farmers across western counties in crisis due to fodder shortages arising from one of the hardest winters in living memory. The first loads began to depart the airport on articulated lorries from midday to a number of regional locations for distribution, with some more locally based farmers arriving directly at the airport to collect bales for their own and neighbours’ animals.

The airport’s grass husbandry programme is not due to see any grass inside the airport perimeter cut until later in the summer, but in light of the shortages, the airport is offering to bring it forward to support local farmers. Five years ago, in late April, farmers received 1,600 bales of silage from the airport in what was then the most severe fodder crisis in living memory.