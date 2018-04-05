Farm Ireland
Watch: Farmer's emotional online appeal for fodder sparks huge reaction

Mattie White has thanked farmers who offered fodder and those that wished him well.
FarmIreland Team

A Wexford farmer’s emotional online appeal for fodder for his cattle has sparked huge reaction from farmers and the general public alike.

In a video posted on Facebook, Mattie White detailed the hardship many farmers are facing as cold and wet weather continues to stunt grass growth.                                                                                                                 

Tanx so much to you all for your help.

Posted by Mattie White on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

He asked people to share the video “for the sake of the farming community and myself to create awareness of the hardship we are going through at the moment”.

He said “nobody to my mind seems to care”.

However, his appeal sparked a huge reaction online and led to Mattie posting a second video in which he said hundreds of people had offered him fodder.

"I want to say a massive thank you to you all for the kindness that has been shown to me," he said.

Please if you care can you share this for the sake of the farming community and myself to create awareness of the...

Posted by Mattie White on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Yesterday, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed announced that he has asked his officials to develop a scheme to support the import of fodder from outside the Island of Ireland.

he announcement came following a meeting with Teagasc and industry representatives on the current fodder situation.

Minister Creed said “As fodder supplies are now tightening across the country, it is important that these are managed proactively.

“We will unfortunately have to import fodder again as occurred in 2013 to supplement existing supplies as the prolonged bad weather conditions continue. I have”.

The Minister added that as fodder tightened across the country there is no simple solution to the current shortages.

Read also: Explainer: What is the fodder crisis and who does it affect?

Instead, the Minister made clear that it will require a collaborative effort of all stakeholders to support affected farmers to ensure adequate feed supplies are available until livestock can be turned out to graze.

He welcomed the commitment by Teagasc and Co-ops to identify farmers at most risk of running short of feed and support them through individual advisory and fodder budgeting sessions.

“This is a very difficult period for some famers around the country. Officials from my Department, in conjunction with Teagasc and the Co-ops have been actively monitoring the availability of fodder supplies for purchase by farmers. 

“I am also aware of challenges in the arable sector and have been in touch with Commissioner Hogan in this regard.”

