Watch: Farmer's emotional online appeal for fodder answered

A Wexford farmer’s emotional online appeal for fodder for his cattle has sparked huge reaction from farmers and the general public alike.

A Wexford farmer’s emotional online appeal for fodder for his cattle has sparked huge reaction from farmers and the general public alike.

In a video posted on Facebook, Mattie White detailed the hardship many farmers are facing as cold and wet weather continues to stunt grass growth.

Please if you care can you share this for the sake of the farming community and myself to create awareness of the... Posted by Mattie White on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

He asked people to share the video “for the sake of the farming community and myself to create awareness of the hardship we are going through at the moment”. He said “nobody to my mind seems to care”.

However, his appeal sparked a huge reaction online and led to Mattie posting a second video in which he said hundreds of people had offered him fodder. Yesterday, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed announced that he has asked his officials to develop a scheme to support the import of fodder from outside the Island of Ireland.

Tanx so much to you all for your help. Posted by Mattie White on Wednesday, April 4, 2018