Watch: 'Dirty farmers that let it grow should be shot' - Ted Walsh on this noxious weed

Ted Walsh has blasted county councils and farmers who fail to deal with ragworth
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The #AskTed section of RTE's racing coverage has provided some very light-hearted moments in recent years but Ted Walsh got very exercised over a question about the spread of ragworth.

Ragworth is a noxious weed that is very common in Ireland. It has a limited affect on humans but livestock including horses, cattle, deer, sheep, goats and pigs are highly sensitive to it.

The toxic effect causes liver damage.

The outspoken racing pundit took aim at county councils and farmers who have failed to halt the spread of the weed during RTE's coverage of the Galway Races yesterday.

"I think it's an absolute disgrace around the country," he said.

"I pull ragworth. People say it's a carcenagenic. I've been pulling it since I was 16 and I'm not dead yet.

"I think it's a disgrace. Coming down and looking at the fields with ragworth. The county council should be shot and the dirty farmers that let it grow up around them... shoot them as well.

"Shoot the whole lot of them."

The #AskTed segment sees the horseracing trainer quizzed on issues surrounding the sport but some questions have nothing to do with the game.

He's been asked for his favourite emoji and during last year's Punchestown festival he was asked which Kardashian he liked most.

"I've never ate a Kardashian. What's a Kardashian? I've never heard of a Kardashian. It (sounds like) like something you'd get in a Chinese restaurant."

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




