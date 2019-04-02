Warning to owners as another dog shot

Local farmer and IFA Rural Development chairman, Matthew McGreehan told The Argus that the dog was spotted in the field at Grange with pregnant ewes, some of which were actually giving birth.

'It was attacking the ewes and luckily enough Eoin White, chairperson of the Louth IFA sheepfarmers, was passing and raised the alarm,' says Matthew. 'A neighbour who had a gun then shot the dog before it could do any more damage.'

He said that the sheep, which had been checked by the farmer who owned them a short time earlier, were very badly traumatised and some of them were physically injured.