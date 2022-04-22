Warning that some farmers will go out of business soon if Government doesn't act on soaring input prices

Fears have been raised that farm business may go under as a result of soaring farm input costs.

Farming organisations are calling for immediate action from Government warning that the sector was in 'despair' over the cost spiral and with many businesses unable to take the losses.

IFA National Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said farmers across all sectors are being hit by an array of spiralling input costs, which are eroding already low margins for most.

Aggregate agricultural output prices rose 19.2% in February vs. 2021 levels, but aggregate input prices rose by over 28%, with increases in certain fertilisers (+180%); fuel (+38.5%); feed (+20%) and electricity (+22%).

"It's simply just not sustainable at current levels. Farmers cannot be left in limbo and expected to carry on regardless, to simply suck up the uncertainty and take the losses to ensure food security for Irish consumers. Many operations will simply go out of business if nothing changes soon," she said.

"We need more forward-thinking and swift strategic action from Government and across the value chain. Unlike others, farmers haven't the luxury of being able to pass on the added cost of production to others, and we cannot be left to carry all the risk and cost of the energy crisis," she said.

"There's no point investing in crops now if there's no fertiliser to support its growth along the way, or even fuel for the agri-contractors to harvest it. Detailed inventories on fertiliser/fuel/feed stocks must be completed as a matter of urgency and priority given to farmers and contractors to preserve food & feed security," she said.

"We've been told we're getting over €15m from the EU Crisis Reserve Fund and that Government can top-up to close to €50m, but we've no clarity if this will happen, or what kind of supports are potentially going to be made available."

"Farmers had to pay up-front to secure necessary inputs this Spring, where before they may have purchased on credit and paid during peak milk; when stock were sold; or the harvest complete. Financial institutions need to take a flexible and understanding approach and support those most impacted, ensuring a swift turnaround in the provision of low-cost working capital," she said.

The President of ICMSA has said that farmers "are on the point of despair" waiting for Government action on supports for rocketing fertiliser costs.

Pat McCormack said that it was now two months since Minister McConalogue indicated that consideration was being given to some form of financial aid to farmers who have been hit by a quadrupling of fertiliser costs.

"Mr McCormack said the Government's passivity on the matter made a very stark contrast to the proper urgency other Member States with notably less developed agri-sectors had brought to the issue.

"Referring to Poland's announcement some days ago that the EU Commission had approved of a €836 million subsidy scheme for farmers under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, Mr McCormack asked whether Ireland had even considered such a proposal to the Commission?

"Has our Government prepared any proposals to bring to the Commission? Do they intend bringing any similar type of proposal to the Commission? Or is the plan – as we suspect – to just sit around and let the farmers take the hit for a four-fold increase in fertiliser prices while all our State energy goes into imposing more regulatory burdens and environmental restrictions on the same group of farmers?" asked Mr McCormack.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham heaped pressure on food processors and retailers to increase the prices they pay farmers if 'they don't want empty shevles next year'.

"If beef farmers in Germany are achieving €6/kg for beef there is no reason for Irish farmers not to get the same. We has been warning for months that beef prices must hit the €6/kg mark if farmers are to have any hope of coping with seriously inflated input costs. €5/kg is no cause for celebration when it doesn't cover your cost of production, and if farmers in Germany are achieving €6/kg that is what we must demand also," he said.

"The reality is that neither the EU nor the Government has come up with any financial package for Irish farmers to support unprecedented cost inflation. There is, therefore no alternative except price rises for the primary producer to reflect the increased costs, and it is clear that this will require €6/kg for beef. Both processors and retailers are going to have to deal with this reality unless they want empty shelves."