Warning issued after tractor and baler engulfed by flames

Wicklow Fire Services tackled a serious tractor fire over the weekend near Rathdrum.

The fire broke out on a tractor towing a CLASS baler along the R754 road between Redcross and Barndarrig on Saturday evening.

The fire crew combating the blaze used foam to extinguish the flames. While no one was injured, extensive damage was caused to both the tractor and the baler.

Farmers and agricultural contractors have been advised to take all precautionary measures possible to minimise the risk of fires when baling.

To reduce the risk of fires, farmers and contractors are advised to prevent crop, chaff, twine and net-wrap material from building up on the machine near potentially hot areas.

Faulty or poorly maintained bearings, brakes and electrical connections are among some of the key risk areas.

Wicklow People