Warning for exporters as Dutch halt live shipments out of EU

The pressure on live exports at EU level has stepped up a gear following the decision by Holland to effectively halt animal shipments to non-EU states.

The Dutch Food Safety Authority stopped certifying cattle exports to non-EU destinations which require long-haul journeys. Authorities in the Netherlands said the decision was taken on animal welfare grounds and followed an EU-wide audit of live animal exports which found that some exporters were failing to comply with regulations on rest periods.

Commended

The Irish authorities fared well in the EU audit - which was carried out by the health and food safety arm of the commission (DG Sante). Irish procedures for approving and inspecting vessels for shipping livestock were commended.

However, Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness (pictured) cautioned that the Dutch move highlighted the increased level of scrutiny in Brussels on live exports.

"The Dutch decision follows similar moves in some German states to stop the export of live animals to Third Countries because of concerns about insufficient controls on EU Regulation 1/2005 on the Transport of Animals right through to the final destination," she said.

"The EU Agriculture Commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, has highlighted animal welfare as an issue for his mandate and recent audits of the transport of animals to Third Countries revealed non-compliance with the regulations.

"This is why the Department of Agriculture must continue to monitor and control these exports to ensure full compliance with EU standards."

Ireland exported more than 200,000 head of cattle in 2019, with Bord Bia figures showing that 154,000 have been shipped so far this year.

Animal rights group Eurogroup for Animals welcomed the Dutch decision and urged other EU Member States to refuse live export certificates.