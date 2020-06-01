Farming

Warning for exporters as Dutch halt live shipments out of EU

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness Expand

Declan O'Brien

The pressure on live exports at EU level has stepped up a gear following the decision by Holland to effectively halt animal shipments to non-EU states.

The Dutch Food Safety Authority stopped certifying cattle exports to non-EU destinations which require long-haul journeys. Authorities in the Netherlands said the decision was taken on animal welfare grounds and followed an EU-wide audit of live animal exports which found that some exporters were failing to comply with regulations on rest periods.

