Warning as Department checks bank accounts linked to young farmer grants

Farmers in registered farm partnerships or using joint herd numbers are being warned that the Department of Agriculture is checking farm bank accounts for compliance.

The Farming Independent understands that farm accountancy group IFAC contacted farmers this week to warn them that the Department of Agriculture were checking such farmers' files to ensure the correct bank accounts are being used, especially in the case of young farmer grants.

"If bank accounts are incorrectly used this could result in significant clawbacks on grants," the firm said in the correspondence.

It said it is of the utmost importance that farmers use bank accounts correctly and that this applies to all farming transactions. Under the terms and conditions of registered farm partnerships, all agricultural payments from the state must be paid to the partnerships bank account. When inspected under the Young Farmers Scheme, documentary evidence to verify that the 'young farmer' is solely or jointly in control of the holding will be sought as part of the inspection process. In this regard, irrespective of whether the young farmer is solely or jointly in control of the holding, there is a requirement to demonstrate such managerial and financial control. This includes the young farmer's name on invoices and receipts and on the bank account used for all the transactions or business of the holding. Some, 8,250 farmers applied successfully to the Young Farmers Scheme in 2019.