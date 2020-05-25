Farming

Warning as Department checks bank accounts linked to young farmer grants

Farm inspection. Stock image Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers in registered farm partnerships or using joint herd numbers are being warned that the Department of Agriculture is checking farm bank accounts for compliance.

The Farming Independent understands that farm accountancy group IFAC contacted farmers this week to warn them that the Department of Agriculture were checking such farmers' files to ensure the correct bank accounts are being used, especially in the case of young farmer grants.

"If bank accounts are incorrectly used this could result in significant clawbacks on grants," the firm said in the correspondence.