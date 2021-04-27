‘War-time’ turf laws underpin Bord na Móna rewetting project, expert warns

The legal basis underpinning Bord na Móna’s (BNM’s) major €126 million bog rehabilitation project “is not clear”, a qualified barrister and agribusiness consultant has warned.

Ciaran Dolan, former president of the ICMSA, contends that the property rights of landowners neighbouring the 82 BNM bogs identified for rewetting under the scheme will be left in a precarious position should “interference with adjoining lands” arise.

Given the scale of the project (33,000ha of peatland is to be rewetted), he is urging Government to provide “a clear and definite” legal basis for the rehabilitation of peatlands through the Climate Action Bill currently before the Oireachtas.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Mr Dolan said: “When deValera and the Oireachtas enacted The Turf Development Act in 1946 they did not foresee that it may be the legal basis for activities which are the direct opposite to what was envisaged in terms of turf production and the purpose of the Act.

“Indeed, the minister, on introducing the Bill spoke about Ireland having sufficient bog to supply fuel to the nation for 300 years,” he said.

While the Act was amended in 1990 to empower BNM to “develop commercially or otherwise any bog…which...becomes incapable of commercial exploitation for the production of turf”, Mr Dolan says “it is not clear what precise statutory basis underpins the current BNM bog rehabilitation scheme”.

“In the absence of any other statutory provision, the scheme announced by Government last December would seem to be based on The Turf Development Act in 1946, as amended. If so, this is grossly inadequate.

"It is hard to see that such provision could readily accommodate an award of damages by a court for material interference with adjoining lands not owned by the BNM that may arise from the bog rehabilitation scheme.”

Mr Dolan says the “enormity” of the project is “unprecedented”.

“It amounts in aggregate to an area of land equal to almost 40pc of the size of Co Louth.

“Given the scale, the permanency of the land-use change, and the time horizons involved, extending up to and beyond 50 years, the legal protection of adjoining landowners property rights should be based on a clear bespoke, or specific, statutory basis – not 75-year-old ‘war-time’ legislation.”

‘Platitudes’

While acknowledging BNM’s commitment to “actively engage” with stakeholders”, he said “this is not sufficient” particularly in relation to contractual obligations, remedial works and/or compensation that “may be necessary or required in the shor, medium or long-term”.

In response to BNM’s newly-published ‘statement of intent’ aimed at addressing farmer calls for written assurances on the project, Mr Dolan said it is “full of platitudes but signifies almost nothing”

“If I were a landowner adjacent to any of the designated bogs earmarked for rewetting, I would place no reliance whatsoever on the statement of intent.”

“The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021 provides an ideal opportunity to provide a clear definite statutory basis for the rehabilitation of peatlands, to provide for the proper assurances to adjacent land landowners that may be adversely affected as well as providing for full and on-going transparency.

“This is the proper and most enduring way to deal with this matter. The farm organisations may wish to consider this approach.

"Reliance on a statement of intent, or indeed other non-statutory assurances, when we are considering such massive scale of land-use change and a timescale extending in perpetuity and covering a permanent change in land use is totally inappropriate and demonstrates a cavalier approach to the matter by the Government.

“It is an established principle in Irish constitutional law that the cost burden of delivering a desirable public good cannot be placed on a small group of individuals property owners, as such a measure, without compensation would amount to an unjust attack on the property rights of the individuals concerned,” he said.

Mr Dolan also concluded that, given the complexity of the project, concerned landowners should also be entitled to grant-aided funding to engage their own experts to evaluate the rehabilitation plans on their behalf.