Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘War-time’ turf laws underpin Bord na Móna rewetting project, expert warns

Bord na Móna’s ‘statement of intent’ on its bog rehabilitation scheme has been described as ‘full of platitudes but signifies almost nothing’

Bord na Móna bogs in Co. Longford formerly used for peat harvesting Expand
Bord na Móna bog rewetting underway in Co. Longford Expand
Former peat harvesting bogs near Lanesborough power station in Co. Longford Expand

Close

Bord na Móna bogs in Co. Longford formerly used for peat harvesting

Bord na Móna bogs in Co. Longford formerly used for peat harvesting

Bord na Móna bog rewetting underway in Co. Longford

Bord na Móna bog rewetting underway in Co. Longford

Former peat harvesting bogs near Lanesborough power station in Co. Longford

Former peat harvesting bogs near Lanesborough power station in Co. Longford

/

Bord na Móna bogs in Co. Longford formerly used for peat harvesting

Claire Mc Cormack

The legal basis underpinning Bord na Móna’s (BNM’s) major €126 million bog rehabilitation project “is not clear”, a qualified barrister and agribusiness consultant has warned.

Ciaran Dolan, former president of the ICMSA, contends that the property rights of landowners neighbouring the 82 BNM bogs identified for rewetting under the scheme will be left in a precarious position should “interference with adjoining lands” arise.

Most Watched

Privacy