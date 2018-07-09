Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed

Neil MacSweeney, Jack O'Neill, Sam White Bantry House Representive, Nicholas Stout, Frank Power, Chris McCarthy Paddy O'Neill, ploughman John MacSweeney and standing behind is Lorcan Power. Picture: John Eagle
Neil MacSweeney, Jack O'Neill, Sam White Bantry House Representive, Nicholas Stout, Frank Power, Chris McCarthy Paddy O'Neill, ploughman John MacSweeney and standing behind is Lorcan Power. Picture: John Eagle
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A group of local farmers in Cork came together to help reseed a 40-acre field in Cork that hadn't been reseeded in 40 years.

The meitheal was organised by local farmer Frank Power, when he leased the 40-acre field from Bantry House in West Cork.

"Bantry House is a beautiful estate house and this field was on their property. I have seen the field used every year I used to see people leasing the field off them, but it was never reseeded and I was always looking for the opportunity.

"I got it on condition that I would ploughing, reseed it and lime it. With the fodder shortage and now we’re in a drought situation and we are hoping to get hay or silage off it."

Along with John McSweendy who help plough it, Chris McCarthy who rolled it, with Frank power harrowing the men turned the field around in three days.

"We started it and then got some friends on board last week. We started on Monday and it was ploughed and power harrowed by Thursday with some other friends coming along to help too."

Local photographer John Eagle was in hand to capture the work of the farmers last week with this incredible drone footage.  

Now the field is too dry to seed and Frank and frields are waiting for a break in the weather to sow the grass seed.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Stock picture

Elderly farmer fatally injured on his farm
 Stock photo

Man jailed for 12 years for role in “horrendous” aggravated...
TR14 out working with R.Killens and Sons

See Fleming's 14t silage trailer in action with R Killen and Sons
Heat stress in cattle. Image: Teagasc.

Everything you need to know about heat stress in cattle
The court heard how Gardai spotted an elderly farmer clinging to the back of a tractor on the night of November 7th, 2016. Stock image.

Drunk farmer exposed backside during pursuit with Gardai
Recently hatched layer chicks drop into a crate as they are prepared for shipment to customers at the Huayu hatchery in Handan, Hebei province, China, June 25, 2018. Picture taken June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's chickens need to lay a billion eggs a day. Here's how they're going to...
Overheating: Damage caused by fires in the Slieve Bloom mountain range, Co Laois. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Drought leaves blaze threat at dangerous levels across State