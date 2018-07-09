Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed
A group of local farmers in Cork came together to help reseed a 40-acre field in Cork that hadn't been reseeded in 40 years.
The meitheal was organised by local farmer Frank Power, when he leased the 40-acre field from Bantry House in West Cork.
"Bantry House is a beautiful estate house and this field was on their property. I have seen the field used every year I used to see people leasing the field off them, but it was never reseeded and I was always looking for the opportunity.
"I got it on condition that I would ploughing, reseed it and lime it. With the fodder shortage and now we’re in a drought situation and we are hoping to get hay or silage off it."
Along with John McSweendy who help plough it, Chris McCarthy who rolled it, with Frank power harrowing the men turned the field around in three days.
"We started it and then got some friends on board last week. We started on Monday and it was ploughed and power harrowed by Thursday with some other friends coming along to help too."
Local photographer John Eagle was in hand to capture the work of the farmers last week with this incredible drone footage.
Now the field is too dry to seed and Frank and frields are waiting for a break in the weather to sow the grass seed.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'They're scaring calves and stealing their nuts' - Crow 'epidemic' highlighted in Limerick
- Department to establish prevalence in Ireland of disease which will see 120,000 cows culled in New Zealand
- Man (22) arrested after passenger dies in tractor accident
- Tractor passenger who died after crash named