Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed

The meitheal was organised by local farmer Frank Power, when he leased the 40-acre field from Bantry House in West Cork.

"Bantry House is a beautiful estate house and this field was on their property. I have seen the field used every year I used to see people leasing the field off them, but it was never reseeded and I was always looking for the opportunity.

"I got it on condition that I would ploughing, reseed it and lime it. With the fodder shortage and now we’re in a drought situation and we are hoping to get hay or silage off it."