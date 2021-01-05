Farming

Vulture funds are ‘unwilling to cut deals with farmers’, says expert

Gary Digney of PKF-FPM Accountants

Shane Phelan

Vulture funds are largely unwilling to cut deals with farmers to give them more time to repay their debts, even where they would make more money in the long run.

This is according to the leading personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) working in the area of farm debt.

Gary Digney of PKF-FPM Accountants said that in around 90pc of cases he has been involved in farmers have not sought to have debts written down and in fact just want more time to repay their loans in full.

