VIDEO: Survivor story - Kerrie was six when an accident on a tractor changed her life forever

Farm Safety Week takes place nationwide this week aiming to reduce the number of accidents on farms and bring about a change in culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.

The initiative is supported by a number of organisations, including the Irish Farmers Association, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and members of the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee.

Farming continues to have one of the poorest safety records of any sector in Ireland, last year 24 people lost their lives in farm accidents and 11 people have lost their lives so far in 2018. The theme for today July 17 is ‘Child Safety’ and to highlight this issue the HAS has published a video testimonial, part of our ‘survivor Stories series’, where a woman who experienced serious farm accident as a child speaks to camera about her accident and its effect on her life.

Kerrie Leonard (26), from Culmullen, Co Meath was accompanying her father on his tractor when she fell from the vehicle and was rolled over by the tractor wheel when she was six years old. “It was the May Bank Holiday weekend so I would’ve been at home. I was a tomboy as a kid and always on the farm and like most kids I’d always be sitting on my parent’s knee on the tractor. That weekend I was bouncing up and down on the tractor. There was no door on the cab. I fell and the wheel rolled on top of me.