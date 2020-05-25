Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Video: Shock at footage of 'disgusting' and 'dangerous' behaviour filmed on farms and roads

Calls to sack farm workers filming stunts for social media

One of the images posted on social media. Expand
One of the images posted on social media. Expand
One of the images posted on social media. Expand
One of the images posted on social media. Expand

Close

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

One of the images posted on social media.

/

One of the images posted on social media.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Footage being shared on social media of dangerous behaviour on farms and roads has been described by farm leaders as "disgusting", with calls for offenders to be sacked.

Hundreds of videos and pictures are emerging on social media clearly captured by the drivers of tractors and often with footage extremely dangerous activity.

In one video post on TicTok a young man is seen riding on the bonnet of a tractor while it is raking up grass for harvesting. In another a young person is seen standing on the drawbar between tractor and trailer, while it is being driven on the road.