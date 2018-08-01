VIDEO: Lough Ree RNLI rescue a cow stuck in the mud south of Athlone
Lough Ree RNLI were involved in the rescue of a cow near Athlone yesterday morning.
At 10.33am Malin Head Coast Guard requested Lough Ree RNLI launch to assist in the rescue of a cow that was stuck in the mud at Long Island, two miles south of Athlone.
Conditions at the time were blustery force 3-4 winds with occasion heavy misty rain.
When they arrived on scene the RNLI crew met with the farmers who were there to discuss what assistance they could provide to free the cow who was up to her shoulders in the mud.
Two of the lifeboat crew members entered the water and got a rope around the cow’s neck to gently encourage the cow towards the shore in the hope that she could free herself.
It became apparent that while the cow could move one leg at a time, she was in too deep to be able to make her own way out. One of the farmers then entered the lifeboat and the crew manoeuvred the lifeboat alongside the cow to enable the farmer to tie a halter/bridle around the cow’s head.
The other farmers on the shore were then able to very gentle pull the cow out using the tractor to free her. Once ashore the cow was reunited with the rest of the herd and the lifeboat crew returned to base.
Speaking after the call out, Lough Ree RNLI Helm Tom Bradbury said: ‘We were delighted to be able to assist the farmers in rescuing their cow and reunite her with her calf and the rest of the herd. If you see anyone human or animal struggling in the water, don’t get into the water yourself, call 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.'
Online Editors
