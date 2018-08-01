VIDEO: Lough Ree RNLI rescue a cow stuck in the mud south of Athlone

At 10.33am Malin Head Coast Guard requested Lough Ree RNLI launch to assist in the rescue of a cow that was stuck in the mud at Long Island, two miles south of Athlone.

Conditions at the time were blustery force 3-4 winds with occasion heavy misty rain. When they arrived on scene the RNLI crew met with the farmers who were there to discuss what assistance they could provide to free the cow who was up to her shoulders in the mud.

Two of the lifeboat crew members entered the water and got a rope around the cow’s neck to gently encourage the cow towards the shore in the hope that she could free herself. It became apparent that while the cow could move one leg at a time, she was in too deep to be able to make her own way out. One of the farmers then entered the lifeboat and the crew manoeuvred the lifeboat alongside the cow to enable the farmer to tie a halter/bridle around the cow’s head.