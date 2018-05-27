Farm Ireland
Victim of farming accident laid to rest in Fermanagh

Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham
Mourners packed the parish church of Garrison in Co Fermanagh for the funeral of Neil Graham, who died in a farm accident this week.

The 17-year-old, who was the youngest of four children, died in the tragedy at Boho Road near Enniskillen on Tuesday.

The small Church of Ireland church and its adjoining hall could not contain the number of people who wanted to show their sympathy and concern for his grieving family.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton, a friend of the family, said that many mourners stood outside as the funeral service began.

“It was a very sombre occasion. The family are devastated,” she said.

“There was great sadness.

“But they are people of strong faith.

“The family are very well thought of in the community.

“I’m sure with their support and that of the parishioners they will pull though this, though their lives will never be the same.”

Following the service, interment took place in the adjoining graveyard.

Neil is survived by his parents Eddie and Joy, brother Jonathan and sisters Cherith and Rebecca.

The Orange Order’s annual memorial parade, due to take place in Enniskillen tomorrow, has been postponed as a mark of respect.

