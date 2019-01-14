Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 14 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Vets to vote on agreement to end work to rule in factories

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A deal has been reached that is expected to end the work to rule by vets in meat factories, after weeks of disruption.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Veterinary Ireland have concluded an agreement relating to current issues of dispute between them and the provision of new arrangements for the delivery of the meat inspection service.

The proposed agreement will be balloted upon by Veterinary Ireland over the course of the next three weeks, to conclude no later than 1 February 2019.

Veterinary Ireland is to recommend acceptance of the agreement to their members.

In the interim, meat inspections will continue in accordance with current operational arrangements.

Farm organisations and meat processors had called for a resumption of talks to end a 'work-to-rule' protest by temporary veterinary inspectors (TVIs) which is seriously disrupting operations at slaughter plants.

Meat Industry Ireland said it welcomed the conclusion of an agreement between DAFM and Veterinary Ireland on the TVI dispute and hopes that it will see an immediate restoration of cover so that normal processing activity can be undertaken.

"It is regrettable that so much disruption to a number of plants took place over the last month which has given rise to significant costs and lost business for those operations,” a spokesperson said.

The vets voted for work to rule last May when the Department of Agriculture attempted to change their employment conditions from normal employee status (paying tax and welfare contributions on their work) to casual employee status.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock Image.

Clean slate for County Limerick farmer fined over his Effin cows’ dung
Stock Image

Coffee price slump leaves farmers earning less than a cent a cup
US president Donald Trump

US to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan tipped to stay on amid pressure to name next EU commissioner
The dead animals found in the Stoneyford area of Lisburn

Dumping of dead calves in plastic bags ‘shows disgusting disregard for...
Stock image

Hunting with dogs to be ‘effectively halted’ in Scotland
Rescue of 39 bulls from an overturned articulated cattle lorry on the Cavan Road in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh, close to the Irish border early on Friday morning. PA Wire

Firefighters rescue 39 bulls from overturned lorry


Top Stories

Meal Bin

Farmers in all sectors can now get grant aid for Meal Bins
Farm succession can be a major source of concern

Six steps to improve your finances and your long-term prospects
0:25

WATCH: Farmer posts video documenting his unusual method of transporting his...
Minister Michael Creed

Producer groups a 'positive' for beef sector - Creed
Brendan O Loughlin ploughing for Brennan Contractors Leighlinbridge. Photographed here ploughing in the beet tops for farmer Eamonn Mc Grath Goresbridge on the second day of the new Year 2019. photo Roger Jones.

'Ireland is one of the best places in the world to grow cereals but the economics...
Stock picture

Tighter hogget numbers to bolster prices this spring
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'Banks are open for business - as long as you don't mention...