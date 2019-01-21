Vets slam Department of Agriculture's response to Bexit - where are the extra 300 vet jobs?

The Association, which represents vets employed by the Department of Agriculture, said that the 300 extra veterinary posts announced by an Taoiseach last October now seem illusory, while a number of Veterinary management posts, one of which has remained unfilled for seven years, are due to be filled.

The Association also says that rather than filling these posts through a mutually agreed mechanism that has operated seamlessly for 20 years, teh Department management has unilaterally decided to pick this moment to discard the agreement.

"Its effect will be to severely restrict mobility opportunities for Veterinary Officers Association members but more importantly, it distracts from the more urgent task of getting staff numbers up to the required levels at this critical time. It is a matter of deep concern to the Veterinary Officers Association that veterinary staffing still lags significantly behind pre-2011 levels.