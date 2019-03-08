Vets recruited to work on border post will be paid €43/hour, as the Department of Agriculture looks to bolster its Brexit staff by 230 people.

Vets recruited to work on border post will be paid €43/hour, as the Department of Agriculture looks to bolster its Brexit staff by 230 people.

Vets on border posts to get €43/hour as Department sets about putting 230 staff on 'Brexit response'

The Department of Agriculture recently advertised for vets to work at Border Inspection posts, but didn't announce how many vets it was looking for, despite the Taoiseach announcing last October that 300 new vets would be recruited.

According to the Department of Agriculture, it will have in the region of 230 staff available for redeployment as part of its Brexit Response, including new recruits, redeployed staff and people on temporary contracts. Dublin Port will be staffed on a 24/7 basis, while Rosslare ports will operate on the basis of two shifts per day, based on ferry activity.

Last summer the Cabinet agreed to recruit 700 additional customs officials and 300 more staff to ensure checks on agri-food products and animals at border points. The veterinary recruits will be part of a team involved in protecting public health, animal health and animal welfare in any one of Ireland’s approved border inspection posts or any location associated with the operation of approved BIPs in Ireland including, but not limited to, Dublin Port, Dublin Airport, Shannon Airport and Rosslare Port.