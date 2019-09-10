Vets issue warning to Government over Brexit preparations

Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Veterinary Ireland has expressed concern over the Government’s lack of preparedness for the provision of veterinary inspection services at our ports and/or borders in the event of Brexit.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine plan on supplementing their permanent Veterinary Inspectorate with private veterinary practitioners to meet the additional needs in the context of Brexit, yet Veterinary Ireland said there has been no meaningful engagement with it on the arrangements to be put in place.

According to Veterinary Ireland President Dr David MacGuinness, MVB MRCVS, “the Department has unilaterally sought to contract private veterinary practitioners for up to 40 hours per week to undertake portal inspection duties, this would have a hugely detrimental impact on the availability of veterinary services to our farming community and the public”.

“The Department’s proposals would see private veterinary practitioners being removed from an already overstretched veterinary service serving the needs of the farming community and the public which includes the provision of 24 hour emergency care, into full-time positions at Border Inspection Posts.

"This would undermine the availability of veterinary services to the farming community and the public and would impact adversely on the ability of practices to deliver these services while undermining out of hours rotas for existing vets.”

According to Veterinary Ireland Chief Executive, Finbarr Murphy, “the existing Temporary Veterinary Inspector (TVI) model and agreement which allows for the engagement of private veterinary practitioners on a part-time basis would better meet the objectives of the Department and vets in practice whilst complementing the provision of veterinary services to the farming community and the public”.

Veterinary Ireland has urged the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to enter into immediate and meaningful discussions on the most appropriate manner in which to meet the additional requirements that will arise in the context of Brexit.


Online Editors





More in News

Stock image.

Serious Limerick fish kill started in Cork farm
Stock photo

Action against protestors outside Co Wexford beef processing plant...
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Minister dismisses post-Brexit proposal for agrifood as 'insufficient' to...
Solutions: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will try to find ‘common ground’ in talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

No-deal Brexit to spark rural recession as cities prosper
A sign from Border Communities Against Brexit is seen on the borderline between County Cavan in Ireland and County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland near Woodford, Ireland, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

All-island agri-food solution is floated in bid to deliver backstop...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Supermarket warehouses new target of beef protests
GREEN: Norman Crowley pictured at Powerscourt Gardens. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The environmentalist supporting farmers and an unlikely hero


Top Stories

Knackeries around the country close their gates
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (AP)

Levelling of payments across Europe offers new threat to farmers
John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign
Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martin Coughlan: Protests start to bite as kill falls back to just over...
The arbitration ruling also stated that both sides must now negotiate furthe

Farmers could hit jackpot after Kerry Group ruling
False economy: Teagasc's Dr Joe Patton says “calving pattern should be an outcome of defined planning and not a consequence of poor herd fertility

Split calving ‘subsidising poor fertility’ on farms
Making a difference: Ian Davis of the PURE Project in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains; and below, some of the illegal dumping. Picture by Mark Condren

Why can't we keep Ireland clean? #Sorrymehole and our fondness for fly-...