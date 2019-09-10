Vets issue warning to Government over Brexit preparations

Veterinary Ireland has expressed concern over the Government’s lack of preparedness for the provision of veterinary inspection services at our ports and/or borders in the event of Brexit.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine plan on supplementing their permanent Veterinary Inspectorate with private veterinary practitioners to meet the additional needs in the context of Brexit, yet Veterinary Ireland said there has been no meaningful engagement with it on the arrangements to be put in place.

According to Veterinary Ireland President Dr David MacGuinness, MVB MRCVS, “the Department has unilaterally sought to contract private veterinary practitioners for up to 40 hours per week to undertake portal inspection duties, this would have a hugely detrimental impact on the availability of veterinary services to our farming community and the public”.

“The Department’s proposals would see private veterinary practitioners being removed from an already overstretched veterinary service serving the needs of the farming community and the public which includes the provision of 24 hour emergency care, into full-time positions at Border Inspection Posts.

"This would undermine the availability of veterinary services to the farming community and the public and would impact adversely on the ability of practices to deliver these services while undermining out of hours rotas for existing vets.”

According to Veterinary Ireland Chief Executive, Finbarr Murphy, “the existing Temporary Veterinary Inspector (TVI) model and agreement which allows for the engagement of private veterinary practitioners on a part-time basis would better meet the objectives of the Department and vets in practice whilst complementing the provision of veterinary services to the farming community and the public”.

Veterinary Ireland has urged the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to enter into immediate and meaningful discussions on the most appropriate manner in which to meet the additional requirements that will arise in the context of Brexit.





Online Editors