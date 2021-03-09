Vets could lose right to sell medicines they prescribe

The Department of Agriculture is examining the option of breaking the link between prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines in the implementation of a new EU directive which will place restrictions on the sale of certain products.

From January 2022, the new laws will require farmers to get prescription from vets to use antiparasitics (eg doses for treating worms/liver fluke) for livestock.

Currently, hundreds of trained ‘Responsible Persons’ provide a similar farm drug supply service to farmers at more than 900 licensed merchant and co-op stores and 300 pharmacies nationwide.

Speaking at a recent Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting on the topic, the Department’s Colm Forde said: “If all of these medicines are now going to require a prescription, the best way of ensuring a competitive supply chain is to break the link between prescribing and dispensing.

Option

“We committed to examining that as part of the anti-parasitic stakeholder group. Some countries do not allow vets to sell medicines and allow them to prescribe only. We said we would examine that as an option.”

The Department is to provide details of its examination of such a move this month to the anti-parasitic stakeholder group where it will outline the pros and cons.

Ollie Ryan of Midland Veterinary (Tullamore), a founder member of the Independent Licensed Merchants Association, said decisive action is needed to address the future supply of these frequently required and essential vet medicines that is affecting farm supply businesses, stifling investment and threatening job security.

“This proposal is of genuine interest and demands careful consideration,” he said.

“While not our original objective — which is to have a prescription for anti-parasitics that can be used by Responsible Persons, pharmacist, vet nurses and vets — separation of prescribing and dispensing will enable a competitive market for consumers and free up vets to concentrate on diagnostic and clinical examination work.

Financial gain

“Removing any financial gain ensures there is no unnecessary use and enhances the focus needed by all stakeholders to tackle anti-parasitic resistance and so better protect human and animal welfare.”

The Veterinary Council of Ireland said it is engaging with all stakeholders to ensure the ‘practical implementation’ of these regulations.

However, Fine Gael TD and former Minister Michael Ring was sceptical as to whether such a proposal would make improve the situation for private merchants and co-ops.

“It would be similar to when the doctors set up pharmacy practices beside their business,” he said.

“The issue really comes down to a way of life for farmers and merchants who had businesses in this country since the foundation of the State, and now some of them will be put out of business because of this new regulation coming in from Europe.”