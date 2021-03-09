Farming

Farming

Vets could lose right to sell medicines they prescribe

Department examining the option of breaking the link between prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines

New laws will require farmers to get prescription from vets to use antiparasitics. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Department of Agriculture is examining the option of breaking the link between prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines in the implementation of a new EU directive which will place restrictions on the sale of certain products.

From January 2022, the new laws will require farmers to get prescription from vets to use antiparasitics (eg doses for treating worms/liver fluke) for livestock.

Currently, hundreds of trained ‘Responsible Persons’ provide a similar farm drug supply service to farmers at more than 900 licensed merchant and co-op stores and 300 pharmacies nationwide.

