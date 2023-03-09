Farming

Farming

‘Very serious questions to answer’ amid UK beef fraud investigation, says Labour

South American and European beef has been sold as British at a UK supermarket, according to the National Food Crime Unit.

A major investigation is under way into South American and European beef being fraudulently sold as British (Steve Parsons/PA) Expand

Danny Halpin

Labour has said there are “very serious questions to answer” about how a UK supermarket has become embroiled in a major beef fraud investigation.

The National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), part of the Food Standards Agency, has not named the supermarket but said that pre-packed meat and deli products from South America and Europe have been supplied to the retailer and labelled as British.

