Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Vegetarian eating gets complicated by new climate research

Shoppers already face rising prices for fruit and veg. Expand
The webinar will look at how Irish-based companies in the food sector can access expertise and resources. Expand
Vertical farm technology reduces the number of food miles required to feed growing urban populations Expand

Close

Shoppers already face rising prices for fruit and veg.

Shoppers already face rising prices for fruit and veg.

The webinar will look at how Irish-based companies in the food sector can access expertise and resources.

The webinar will look at how Irish-based companies in the food sector can access expertise and resources.

Vertical farm technology reduces the number of food miles required to feed growing urban populations

Vertical farm technology reduces the number of food miles required to feed growing urban populations

/

Shoppers already face rising prices for fruit and veg.

Todd Woody

For years now, climate-conscious cooks have embraced plant-based diets as a way to avoid the emissions-heavy meat industry. New research suggests low-carbon eating isn't quite that simple.

The global transportation of food produces up to 7.5 times more greenhouse-gas emissions than previously estimated, according to a peer-reviewed study published Monday in the journal Nature Food. More than one-third of those emissions are generated by the international trade of fruits and vegetables, nearly twice what's produced by growing them, according to the paper.

Most Watched

Privacy