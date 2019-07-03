Varadkar promises to protect beef farmers

Stock image
Stock image

Hugh O'Connell and John Downing

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised to protect the interests of Irish beef farmers even if the controversial EU-Mercosur deal is ratified.

Mr Varadkar insisted last night that the Government won't back the trade deal if it is not in the country's interests.

The Government is to carry out an economic assessment of the trade deal, which opens the door to some 99,000 tonnes of cheaper South American beef to be imported into the EU every year.

Speaking in Brussels last night, Mr Varadkar said: "Ireland will not back it if it's not in our interest. You can have that absolute guarantee.

"What we have at the moment is the political agreement between the EU and the Mercosur around a trade deal. It will be two years before we see the legal text and before we vote on this."

Earlier, the Dáil was told that the Mercosur deal will signal the death knell for the Irish beef sector.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the landmark deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will reward "climate change deniers".

Mr Martin said the Government had quietly caved on the deal, which allows imports of 99,000 tonnes of beef, 180,000 tonnes of poultry and 25,000 tonnes of pigmeat.

The Fianna Fáil leader said a hectare of rainforest in Brazil was being cleared every minute to create grazing land for cattle. That "should be a showstopper", he said.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed insisted it was not yet a done deal, and said the agreement had a "considerable distance to travel" before it could be fully ratified.

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Photo: Damien Eagers

EU-South America trade deal rewards 'climate change deniers' – Dáil told

ICSA warns further meat plant protests may go ahead
China and the United States agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire in a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of U.S. soybeans to the world’s top buyer.

Could trade tensions reform farming policies?
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed

New TB test will damage live export trade, claim farm leaders
Stock image

Farmers encouraged to cut surplus bales as grass growth powers ahead

Farmer protest continues outside Kepak Athleague
Stock photo

Court to decide on "double compensation" to landowners for...


Top Stories

Stock image

Expansion forcing small farmers out of dairying
Stock image

Factory price cuts pile on the misery for beef farmers
Nearly half of the septic tanks failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

Nearly half of the country's septic tanks failing inspections
Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil meatpacking shares surge on EU-Mercosur trade deal

'Sitka spruce is the most important crop in Ireland bar none' - IBEC forestry chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Ian O'Doherty: 'Farmers' grievances show tensions that leave the EU...
The scene at the residential farm at Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Bank in Co Roscommon farm eviction controversy says rule of law...