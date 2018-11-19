Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 19 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Varadkar promises full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar used his address at the weekend’s Fine Gael Árd Fheis to promise full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax as well as a ‘safety’ net if they lose their jobs.

The commitment will be welcomed by farm organisations which hit out at the Government’s move in the Budget to €200 increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit to €1,350 as not going far enough.

IFA president Joe Healy said that the “the Government continues to discriminate between employees and the self-employed in the income tax system.

“It is simply not right that a farmer earning €16,500 will be paying €300 a year more in income tax than a PAYE employee next year.

“The Government has reneged on a clear commitment in the Programme for Government that they would reach parity, of €1,650, by 2018,” he said. 

In his speech, Varadkar said: “I’ll never be found wanting when it comes to standing up for the self-employed – our shopkeepers, our solicitors, our auctioneers, our plumbers, and our farmers.

“I know how hard the self-employed work on every main street, side street, and shopping centre in Ireland, and in every small business.

“They create their own jobs and create jobs for others.

“I know the risks they take, and I know how hard it can be to do the simplest things like take a day off for a family funeral or a First Holy Communion.

“I want full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax.  There’s no reason why someone who’s self-employed should pay more income tax than those of us who are PAYE.

“And a safety net for a self-employed person who loses their job or business through no fault of their own,” he said.

Also in his speech and in a move reminiscent of Celtic Tiger-era party conferences, the Fine Gael leader told his Ard Fheis that if re-elected he will cut tax bills by up to €3,000.

By raising tax bands over five years, the Taoiseach pledged to bring the rate at which workers start paying the top rate to €50,000.

At present, people can earn up €35,550 before being hit with the higher tax rate.

The move would see an additional €3,000 in the pocket of someone earning €50,000 who would pay 20pc on their entire earnings at the end of the five years under the proposals.

The move would cost €600m per year and benefit 920,000 workers.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

A fodder survey completed at the end of October showed that 1/3 of farmers nationally are still short 15pc of fodder.

Farmers told they should have two months extra silage in reserve
GEA dairy system

Dairy recovery sees value Irish agricultural output grow at second...
More than half of Kerry Co-op members now are not involved in farming, and this has complicated the tax situation of Kerry Co-op shares.

Kerry Co-op plans partial spin out of €2.2bn stake in plc
(Stock image)

Temperatures to take a dip as this week promises a 'colder regime'
'Drying off is not a one person job - paying a day's wages for some help is far cheaper than a trip to A&E with a broken hand or nose'

Well planned drying off programme is foundation for a healthy herd
File photo

Factories must show more commitment on ewe numbers
Jennifer Doudna, inventor of the revolutionary gene-editing tool CRISPR photographed in the Li Ka Shing Center on the Campus of the University of California, Berkeley. MPhoto: Nick Otto For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Irish farmers miss out on gene editing potential