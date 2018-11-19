Varadkar promises full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax

FarmIreland.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar used his address at the weekend’s Fine Gael Árd Fheis to promise full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax as well as a ‘safety’ net if they lose their jobs.

