Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

US nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer in his wheat field in Blecourt, France, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Expand

Close

A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer in his wheat field in Blecourt, France, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer in his wheat field in Blecourt, France, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer in his wheat field in Blecourt, France, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Rod Nickel, Mark Weinraub and Maytaal Angel

U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilisers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive.

The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertiliser and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

Most Watched

Privacy