US fertiliser costs fall to pre-war levels

Retail prices have so far declined almost 17% since the start of the year. Expand

Retail prices have so far declined almost 17% since the start of the year.

Kim Chipman and Elizabeth Elkin

US farmers stung by soaring fertiliser costs in the aftermath of Ukraine's invasion are poised for further relief as wholesale prices tumble to the lowest in almost two years.

The spot Tampa anhydrous ammonia contract settled at $590 per metric ton, the lowest since July 2021 and down 25% from last week, according to Bloomberg's fertiliser analysis publication Green Markets.

