US fertiliser costs fall to pre-war levels

US farmers stung by soaring fertiliser costs in the aftermath of Ukraine's invasion are poised for further relief as wholesale prices tumble to the lowest in almost two years.
The spot Tampa anhydrous ammonia contract settled at $590 per metric ton, the lowest since July 2021 and down 25% from last week, according to Bloomberg's fertiliser analysis publication Green Markets.
Tampa ammonia, the world's benchmark, has plunged nearly 40% since January as production costs ease. Prices surged to record heights last year after Russia's attack on Ukraine severely disrupted markets.
Farmers heavily reliant on the crop nutrient ended up planting fewer corn acres in 2022, adding to global grain shortages and the worst food inflation in decades.
A meaningful decline in wholesale prices typically indicates retail prices are set to drop, even if there is a lag. Retail prices have so far declined almost 17% since the start of the year. Less costly fertiliser is expected to help drive the most US corn plantings since before the war.
Prices could drop even more if high European inventories of natural gas, a main ingredient in making most nitrogen fertiliser, prompts more producers to resume operations after going idle last year, according to BI analyst Alexis Maxwell.
