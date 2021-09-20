Farming

Urgent legislation may be needed as Rights of Way deadline looms

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021 Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Urgent legislation may need to be enacted before the end of November to address widespread concern over imminent changes to how rights of way are registered.

The law society and farm organisations have raised concerns over the potential for unnecessary legal proceedings and friction between neighbours over rights of way if proposed changes to the law come into force later this year.

Changes due to come into force on November 30 will require rights of way are registered before that date.

