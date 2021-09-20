Urgent legislation may be needed as Rights of Way deadline looms

Urgent legislation may need to be enacted before the end of November to address widespread concern over imminent changes to how rights of way are registered.

The law society and farm organisations have raised concerns over the potential for unnecessary legal proceedings and friction between neighbours over rights of way if proposed changes to the law come into force later this year.

Changes due to come into force on November 30 will require rights of way are registered before that date.

However, the Law Society is recommending a six-year extension to the deadline for registration.

The changes to the law are a result of the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009, which provided for a wide-ranging reform and modernisation of land law and conveyancing law.

However, part of the 2009 Act introduced changes to the law concerning prescriptive easements, including rights of way, based on the recommendations of the Law Reform Commission.

Up to December 1, 2009, rights of way acquired over long use would generally not be registered, but now — due to the introduction of the 2009 Act, rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021.

While users do not lose their right of way if they do not register them before this date, they lose their opportunity to claim their right of way based on their long use. Users can only rely on the 12-year period from 2009.

The Law Society has said these provisions and others relating to rights of way have “needlessly” created problems for property owners and have “far-reaching implications”.

Responding to questions on the issue last week, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys confirmed stakeholders, including the Law Society of Ireland and the Bar Council, have expressed concerns about problems that will arise from the ending of the transition period in November.

She said her officials are engaging on an urgent basis with stakeholders and are seeking the advice of the Attorney General on solutions to avert those problems.

"It is likely that an interim solution will require urgent legislation to be enacted before the end of November," she said.

In a submission on the issue seen by the Farming Independent, the law society highlighted rights of way to farms are among the most common problems as a result of the law change.

It said many farms are accessed via roads or laneways that are not public roads in the charge of the local authority.

It said the new laws impact farmers when selling land but also, more importantly, when seeking loans to fund development and improvement of those farms.