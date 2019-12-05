Up to 130 trucks prevented from entering or leaving distribution centre due to blockades by protesting farmers

Farmers blockading the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Irish Farmers Association
Farmers blockading the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Irish Farmers Association

Gabija Gataveckaite

Up to 130 lorries have been prevented from leaving and entering major distribution centre in County Kildare this morning due to blockades by protesting farmers.

Two tractors have blocked two main entry and exit points at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, preventing lorries entering or exiting the centre this morning.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Members of the Irish Farming Association (IFA) are demanding “significant and immediate” beef price increases and have vowed to protest at the centre for 12 hours today, from 7am to 7pm.

A single lorry was allowed leave the centre as its driver would have missed a hospital appointment in Limerick, which is unrelated to the protest.

Gardaí urged the farmers to allow two trucks of perishable food to leave, in return for the centre closing down the rest of the day.

However, the protesters refused.

Speaking to Independent.ie, North Cork beef farmer Ann Baker said that her income has been sliced due to the ongoing beef price controversy.

“My income has been decimated over the past couple of months, the cost of inputs has remained very high all throughout the year and that obviously has a bearing on your income,” she explained.

She said that the protesters want to see Aldi representatives come out of the centre and speak to them to find a resolution.

“Engagement is what we’re about and it’s about being active and pro-active.”

She added that barricading other distribution centres has been “discussed” by the IFA.

“That’s been discussed at the moment as the day progresses we’ll see how this will go,” she said.

Beef, suckler and dry stock farmer Jim O’Connor from county Roscommon said that the protest will go on today for “whatever length it takes”.

“We will be here for whatever length it takes going forward to make sure that we get an appropriate amount of the retail price and we’re entitled to it.

“For the last very long time we’ve been victimised by the meat plans and by the retailers. Their behaviour towards us is absolutely despicable, we produce the finest food in the world,” he said.

“If we don’t get a fair price, we are in trouble and so is Ireland as a whole,” he added.

According to the IFA, Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price.

Shea Galvin, a beef and tillage farmer in Limerick, echoed these numbers.

“The price of beef has risen all across the world and in all our main markets it has risen, but it hasn’t risen here. We deserve a price rise immediately, because our market prices have moved on between 20-50 cent a kilo in some places and even 70-80 cent a kilo if you go to the South American countries.

“And the price of beef here has moved on maybe 5 cent since last week,” he added.

IFA president Joe Healy said that farmers will not accept any more “Mickey Mouse” prices.

“To hear Meat Industry Ireland representatives after the Beef Taskforce talk about the ‘green shoots’ of a market recovery when the grass has been growing under their feet for weeks is an insult to farmers’ intelligence and another delaying tactic,” said Mr Healy.

In an updated statement to Independent.ie, an Aldi spokesperson said that the supermarket did not have prior notice of the protest.

“Aldi received no request for engagement on this issue from any member of the IFA leadership, no communication about specific concerns about the mechanics of the beef market, including age specification, and no warning of any grievance the IFA had before this morning,” the spokesperson said.

“Aldi has a policy of open communications with all of its stakeholders, including the IFA.”

The retailer stated that it is fully committed to cooperating with the Beef Taskforce and met with the Beef Plan Movement last week.

“As part of our preparations for the Taskforce, we have initiated research on a wide range of beef products to determine a number of issues.

“Our work also includes a complete review of procedures and processes with our suppliers to ensure we are meeting all customer and market requirements,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the retailer is dedicated to “reporting back through the Taskforce and playing a fulsome role in the process”.

“Any action outside of this process is short-sighted and not constructive,” he said.

According to the retailer, all Aldi stores remain open and unaffected.

Online Editors





More in News

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports
Bumper crop: The Garda patrols will focus on Co Wicklow, home to Ireland’s largest concentration of Christmas tree farms

Garda air patrols to prevent crime gangs stealing Christmas trees
Pat McCormack

Factories under pressure over beef prices at first Taskforce meeting
Stock photo

Animal cruelty case against Camolin farmer is dismissed
1:43

Donald Trump launches row over Nato funding
Land of plenty: Production conditions returned to normal this year after the unfavourable weather of 2018

Farm incomes for 2020 to hinge on the weather
Rural revolt: Farmers protest in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre

'We're asking for fair play - big business is beating us down'


Top Stories

Herdeye: Mark McGann and Ciaran Feeney created Herdeye,an app system which predicts when cows are going to calve and keeps the farmer updated of any changes in cow behaviour.

Calving camera can predict when a cow is going to calve
Cash cows: The Aherns have a herd of 120 cows, 90pc of which are pure dairy, and they sell 650 litres of milk weekly direct to customers and retailers

Taking the organic route to the customer
Shopping online. File photo

Ann Fitzgerald: 'What has online shopping ever done for your community?'
Circulation: Sprayers are susceptible to frost damage over winter and should be protected

Winter-proof sprayers for a head start next spring
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

NZ's Fonterra raises 2019/20 forecast farmgate milk price
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farm plastics piling up as China shuts doors
ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham

Bord Bia beef specs are a 'futile' marketing exercise claims ICSA