Up to 130 trucks prevented from entering or leaving distribution centre due to blockades by protesting farmers

Two tractors have blocked two main entry and exit points at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, preventing lorries entering or exiting the centre this morning.

Set up at @Aldi_Ireland in Naas for the next 12 hours. Retailers are part of the beef supply chain that's broken. @joehealyfarmer will be on @morningireland after 8am. pic.twitter.com/YM2d4ZOe7J — Irish Farmers' Assoc (@IFAmedia) December 5, 2019

Members of the Irish Farming Association (IFA) are demanding “significant and immediate” beef price increases and have vowed to protest at the centre for 12 hours today, from 7am to 7pm.

A single lorry was allowed leave the centre as its driver would have missed a hospital appointment in Limerick, which is unrelated to the protest.

Gardaí urged the farmers to allow two trucks of perishable food to leave, in return for the centre closing down the rest of the day.

However, the protesters refused.

Speaking to Independent.ie, North Cork beef farmer Ann Baker said that her income has been sliced due to the ongoing beef price controversy.

“My income has been decimated over the past couple of months, the cost of inputs has remained very high all throughout the year and that obviously has a bearing on your income,” she explained.

She said that the protesters want to see Aldi representatives come out of the centre and speak to them to find a resolution.

“Engagement is what we’re about and it’s about being active and pro-active.”

She added that barricading other distribution centres has been “discussed” by the IFA.

“That’s been discussed at the moment as the day progresses we’ll see how this will go,” she said.

Beef, suckler and dry stock farmer Jim O’Connor from county Roscommon said that the protest will go on today for “whatever length it takes”.

“We will be here for whatever length it takes going forward to make sure that we get an appropriate amount of the retail price and we’re entitled to it.

“For the last very long time we’ve been victimised by the meat plans and by the retailers. Their behaviour towards us is absolutely despicable, we produce the finest food in the world,” he said.

“If we don’t get a fair price, we are in trouble and so is Ireland as a whole,” he added.

According to the IFA, Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price.

Shea Galvin, a beef and tillage farmer in Limerick, echoed these numbers.

“The price of beef has risen all across the world and in all our main markets it has risen, but it hasn’t risen here. We deserve a price rise immediately, because our market prices have moved on between 20-50 cent a kilo in some places and even 70-80 cent a kilo if you go to the South American countries.

“And the price of beef here has moved on maybe 5 cent since last week,” he added.

IFA president Joe Healy said that farmers will not accept any more “Mickey Mouse” prices.

“To hear Meat Industry Ireland representatives after the Beef Taskforce talk about the ‘green shoots’ of a market recovery when the grass has been growing under their feet for weeks is an insult to farmers’ intelligence and another delaying tactic,” said Mr Healy.

In an updated statement to Independent.ie, an Aldi spokesperson said that the supermarket did not have prior notice of the protest.

“Aldi received no request for engagement on this issue from any member of the IFA leadership, no communication about specific concerns about the mechanics of the beef market, including age specification, and no warning of any grievance the IFA had before this morning,” the spokesperson said.

“Aldi has a policy of open communications with all of its stakeholders, including the IFA.”

The retailer stated that it is fully committed to cooperating with the Beef Taskforce and met with the Beef Plan Movement last week.

“As part of our preparations for the Taskforce, we have initiated research on a wide range of beef products to determine a number of issues.

“Our work also includes a complete review of procedures and processes with our suppliers to ensure we are meeting all customer and market requirements,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the retailer is dedicated to “reporting back through the Taskforce and playing a fulsome role in the process”.

“Any action outside of this process is short-sighted and not constructive,” he said.

According to the retailer, all Aldi stores remain open and unaffected.

