Unofficial beef protests resume at a number of processing sites

Meat Industry Ireland has confirmed that protests by beef farmers have resumed at a number of beef processing sites across the country.

Its understood that individual farmers have decided to return to the picket lines after what has been described as a 'disappointing' conclusion to negotiations between farm organisations and the meat industry last week.

Beef farmers are reeling from the strongest decline in beef prices recorded in all of the EU beef markets during the last month, according to new figures from the European Commission.

The R3 heifer price of 356.5c/kg during the week ending 04 August 2019, back 20.5c/kg from the previous month and 9c lower than the EU average.

Marathon talks to resolve a dispute between beef farmers and meat processors concluded last Monday despite disagreement on critical issues for farmers.

However, farm organisations have noted that beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices with the talks taking place on the precondition that price would not be discussed.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said today that it is very disappointing that protests have resumed at a small number of beef processing sites yesterday afternoon.

"Obviously, beef price remains a major talking point since the conclusions of the beef talks last week, but beef price was not and could not be discussed during these talks.

"Furthermore, price is determined by conditions in the market at present, which are acknowledged by all as being extremely challenging. "There simply isn’t more in the marketplace right now," MII Director Cormac Healy claimed.

He also said that this week sees the commencement of a round of important processing plant inspections by a Chinese official delegation with a view to approving more beef plants for export to China.

"This is a positive for the entire sector, and any plant disruptions should not be turned into an own goal," he said.

