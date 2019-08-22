Unity: 'Everyone has to work together... separately we don't have a hope'

Rebecca Windrum and Alesha McAloon at the Virginia Agricultural Show. PHOTO: LORRAINE TEEVAN
Rebecca Windrum and Alesha McAloon at the Virginia Agricultural Show. PHOTO: LORRAINE TEEVAN
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Concern over beef prices was the hot topic of discussion at the Virginia Agricultural Show in Co Cavan yesterday.

A dispute between farmers and the meat industry emerged in recent weeks with pickets outside meat plants by members of the Beef Plan movement over the cost of beef.

Kells suckler farmer John Curran pointed out that he is a member of both IFA and Beef Plan, but feels more unity is needed among farmers if problems such as prices are to be solved.

"I don't see any future in having four or five different farm organisations. Everyone has to work together to try and achieve, because together we have a good chance. Separately, we don't have a hope."

He added that poor prices were a "sad reality" for beef farmers and was disappointed by the outcome of talks between farm organisations and Meat Industry Ireland which didn't address the issue.

"I am a member of the Beef Plan movement. I did a bit of protesting at Ballyjamesduff Mart," he said.

"If the beef man isn't getting a good price, it affects everything in rural Ireland. It'll be a sad day in rural Ireland if the situation doesn't improve because things are already isolating enough here."

Mullahoran beef farmer Eamon Reviss also thinks farmers in the Border region are disheartened by Brexit and poor returns for beef.

"The price of all beef at the moment is outrageous," he said.

IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan said at the show the beef talks were a "damp squib" and had failed to address the very serious penalties being imposed by factories on beef farmers costing over €30m per year.

"Failure to address the 30-month age limit alone has cost farmers €10m in 2018. If individual factories for individual contracts want a 30-month age limit, then they should negotiate this in advance with individual farmers."

Irish Independent





More in News

Farm organisations have noted that beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices. Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers left 'disappointed' at conclusion of marathon beef...
Joe Brady. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Cavan man Joe Brady to contest IFA presidential race
Stock picture

Investigation underway as 140 sheep perish in Donegal farm fire
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Creed to join beef talks as farmers and factories deadlocked on key issues
Scientists are accelerating efforts to develop a vaccine to help guard the world’s pork supply (AP)

Scientists work towards swine fever vaccine as virus sweeps China
Dairy cows are seen on a farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada to pay dairy farmers hurt by EU trade deal as election nears
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Beef talks to resume as prices remain under pressure


Top Stories

Stock photo

A two-tier pricing structure for milk is emerging in Ireland - ICMSA
Barking up the wrong tree: Without Sitka spruce there would be no commercial planting of broadleaves

Darragh McCullough: 'It's time to debunk some myths about the supposedly...

John Heney: It's long past time that the mandarins listened to real farmers
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Farmers left with very little to show for protests
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who were demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

'It remains to be seen if we have delivered for our members' - Beef Plan
Photo Brian Farrell

New figures reveal extent of beef price collapse
File photo

EU audit finds Irish authorities have failed to fully implement EU...