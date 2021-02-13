Farming

‘Under-the-radar’ farmer arrested in connection with €8.2m drugs haul

Record haul: Asst Commissioner John O Driscoll with Det Chief Supt Angela Willis. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Record haul: Asst Commissioner John O Driscoll with Det Chief Supt Angela Willis. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ken Foy

An ‘under-the-radar’ farmer who works land in rural Co Kildare has been arrested in connection with the biggest drugs bust of the year.

The 46-year-old, who had no known previous involvement in organised crime, is being quizzed by specialist detectives following the seizure of drugs valued at €8.2m.

This included a €7.4m cannabis haul in Co Kildare and 11kg of cocaine, valued at €770,000, found in a follow-up search of a car.

