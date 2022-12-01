Farming

UN says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine

Cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

By Michelle Nichols and Axel Threlfall

A deal is "quite close" to resume Russian ammonia exports via a pipeline to a Black Sea port in Ukraine, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event on Wednesday, stressing that it was "almost more important" than ensuring grain exports.

Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July - and extended earlier this month - that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea shipments of grain.

