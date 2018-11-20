Ulster Farmers' Union hit back at 'unjustified' criticism for backing EU deal

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has hit back at criticism over its support of the draft agreement reached on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Responding to criticism from TUV leader Jim Allister, UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: "As with any large industry, there are wide ranging views within our membership.

"During the EU referendum, the UFU didn’t take an official position but following the result we got down to the business trying to secure the best Brexit deal for agriculture. As always, our focus is securing the best future possible for our family-run farms in Northern Ireland. "We are a democratic organisation and we represent around 11,500 family farms. It is unrealistic to expect that all our members will agree 100 per cent on everything, all of the time.

"The UFU has argued that a ‘no deal’ Brexit would have a devastating impact on farmers in Northern Ireland. This has been supported by a number of independent reports from AFBI, LMC, and more. "‘No deal’ has been considered extensively within the UFU’s internal committee structure and has consistently been found to be the worst of all possible options. The position was confirmed again at our Executive meeting in October."