Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ulster Farmers' Union hit back at 'unjustified' criticism for backing EU deal

TUV leader Jim Allister
TUV leader Jim Allister

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has hit back at criticism over its support of the draft agreement reached on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Responding to criticism from TUV leader Jim Allister, UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: "As with any large industry, there are wide ranging views within our membership.

"During the EU referendum, the UFU didn’t take an official position but following the result we got down to the business trying to secure the best Brexit deal for agriculture. As always, our focus is securing the best future possible for our family-run farms in Northern Ireland.

"We are a democratic organisation and we represent around 11,500 family farms. It is unrealistic to expect that all our members will agree 100 per cent on everything, all of the time.

"The UFU has argued that a ‘no deal’ Brexit would have a devastating impact on farmers in Northern Ireland. This has been supported by a number of independent reports from AFBI, LMC, and more. 

"‘No deal’ has been considered extensively within the UFU’s internal committee structure and has consistently been found to be the worst of all possible options. The position was confirmed again at our Executive meeting in October."

“Also, we have always called for a solution that allowed NI farmers unfettered access to the GB market, while at the same time allowing the long-standing trading relationship between NI and ROI to continue."

TUV leader Jim Allister has said he is "greatly disappointed" at the UFU's backing of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The UFU, which represents farmers across Northern Ireland, earlier warned that a no-deal Brexit would be "absolutely disastrous" for local farming and agri-food sector.

The Confederation of British Industry NI, Federation of Small Businesses NI, Institute of Directors NI and NI Chamber of Commerce have all backed the deal.

However, TUV leader Jim Allister has expressed amazement in particular at the UFU's support for the agreement.

He said: “I’d like to put down the anti-Brexit euphoria for Mrs May’s deal from business interests as naivety, but when you see the ‘usual suspects’ – headed up by the CBI – line up as government supplicants you soon recognise the lackey syndrome.

“How the UFU in particular could join this chorus of embracing the break-up of the UK single market – on which they depend – is beyond rationalisation.

"Urging MPs to vote for an Irish Sea regulatory border is madness, as well as accepting NI as part of the EU’s custom territory. Have they forgotten the business supply chain is a two way process and, therefore, rushing to impede GB/NI trade is as dangerous as it is absurd.

“I’m greatly disappointed that the UFU has abandoned the settled will of most farmers that they wish to leave the EU in all its parts."

Unionists have expressed anger that the deal would see Northern Ireland aligned with EU rules and remain part of the single market with checks on some goods coming in from the UK to Northern Ireland, if the BRexit backstop is implemented.

Mr Allister added: "Now is a time for anyone who values the prosperity which the UK Union has brought us to recognise that at this seminal moment to endorse Mrs May’s plan is to endorse the break-up of the UK.

"I do not believe such accords with the desires of Ulster farmers. Pity it seems to be the vision of their union.”

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Annual performance review under new CAP plans will not impact farm...
Anna Carmody

'I would love to be on the Late Late Toy Show'- rural entrepreneur with...
Alliance members want to sell their remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group PLC

Kerry Alliance won't settle for less than full spin-out
It confirmed the payment at talks with unions on its plans to cut 430 jobs as it winds down its peat business. Stock Image: Getty Images

Remaining Bord na Móna staff set for pay rise as exit deal opens
A packet of Eat Grub smoky BBQ crunchy roasted crickets, which are now on the menu at Sainsbury's. Photo: Sainsbury's/PA Wire

Edible insects hit supermarket shelves in the UK
Livestock farmers say they are now totally dependent on their direct payments for an income.

Furious beef farmers warn sector is on brink of collapse
Stock image / PA

Results of broadband review to be presented to Cabinet