Ulster Farmers' Union backing for draft Brexit deal 'greatly disappointing'

TUV leader Jim Allister has said he is "greatly disappointed" the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has backed Theresa May 's draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The UFU, which represents farmers across Northern Ireland, has warned that a no-deal Brexit would be "absolutely disastrous" for local farming and agri-food sector.

The Confederation of British Industry NI, Federation of Small Businesses NI, Institute of Directors NI and NI Chamber of Commerce have all backed the deal. However, TUV leader Jim Allister has expressed amazement the UFU in particular has backed the deal.

He said: “I’d like to put down the anti-Brexit euphoria for Mrs May’s deal from business interests as naivety, but when you see the ‘usual suspects’ – headed up by the CBI – line up as government supplicants you soon recognise the lackey syndrome. “How the UFU in particular could join this chorus of embracing the break-up of the UK single market – on which they depend – is beyond rationalisation.