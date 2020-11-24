Ulster farmers say ‘No’ to being excluded from Irish grass-fed beef designation

An attempt to secure special EU designation for 'Irish grass-fed beef' has been dealt a serious blow, as the Ulster Farmers Union confirmed it will object to the application if northern beef is not included.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) confirmed to the Farming Independent that it "will be left with no option but to object the proposal" if Northern Ireland (NI) is not included in the application to register from the outset when it is submitted to the European Commission.

"The UFU has been consistent with this message in our discussions with industry stakeholders both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," it said in a statement.

The confirmation comes following a joint statement from a host of key Northern Irish beef industry stakeholders demanding access to the proposed Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) application. The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC), the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) jointly called for Northern Irish beef to be included before the application is made. UFU president Victor Chestnutt said his members have made it very clear from the outset that they want to be part of the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI. "We were shocked to see reports in the Republic asking if Northern Ireland had a genuine interest in being part of it. Not only has Northern Ireland repeatedly expressed its desire to be included from the start, submitting an All-Ireland application is the only logical way to move forward with the process and we were very disappointed that DAFM and Bord Bia continued to draft the submission without our involvement. "The gaps in our verification systems are not vast and are being currently worked upon. Therefore, we urge DAFM and Bord Bia to include Northern Ireland from the get-go to prevent setbacks and help ensure a simple and straight forward process," he said. He further said the UFU is working on behalf of Northern Irish beef producers and its priority is to ensure that they can remain on a level playing field with those in the Republic and that they can receive a fair economical return for the high-quality product they produce. Responding to the latest developments, Bord Bia said that at a meeting of the Beef Taskforce, it was agreed that a request to include Northern Ireland in the PGI application would be included as part of a cover letter accompanying the application to the European Commission. "As stated by Minister McConalogue on November 11 during Parliamentary Questions, the Department supports a PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland. "As the application now lies with the Department, they will provide any further comment on the future of the application," it said in a statement.