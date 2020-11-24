Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ulster farmers say ‘No’ to being excluded from Irish grass-fed beef designation

The UFU&rsquo;s President Victor Chestnutt (Cliff Donaldson/PA) Expand

Close

The UFU&rsquo;s President Victor Chestnutt (Cliff Donaldson/PA)

The UFU’s President Victor Chestnutt (Cliff Donaldson/PA)

The UFU’s President Victor Chestnutt (Cliff Donaldson/PA)

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

An attempt to secure special EU designation for 'Irish grass-fed beef' has been dealt a serious blow, as the Ulster Farmers Union confirmed it will object to the application if northern beef is not included.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) confirmed to the Farming Independent that it "will be left with no option but to object the proposal" if Northern Ireland (NI) is not included in the application to register from the outset when it is submitted to the European Commission.

"The UFU has been consistent with this message in our discussions with industry stakeholders both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," it said in a statement.

Privacy