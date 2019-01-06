Ulster Farmers: Gove comments confirm 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Irish agriculture

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has said comments from Michael Gove on the threat a "no-deal" Brexit would pose to UK agriculture confirms concerns shared in the sector in Northern Ireland.

This week, the UK environment secretary and staunch Eurosceptic told the Oxford Farming Conference there would be "considerable turbulence" for British farmers in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit.

He warned that lamb and beef exports could face EU export tariffs of at least 40pc if the UK reverted to World Trade Organisation Rules under such a scenario, in addition to increased border checks. “The turbulence which will be generated by our departure without a deal would be considerable," he said.

“The combination of significant tariffs, where none exist now, friction and checks at the border, where none exist now, and the requirements to re-route or pay more for transport when current arrangements are frictionless, will all add to costs for producers." Mr Gove added the smaller farms would be the worst affected and urged MPs to support Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, as it would guarantee tariff and quota-free access to EU markets.