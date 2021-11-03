UK-New Zealand trade deal ‘very serious threat’ to NI farmers, warns Edwin Poots

Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister has warned a UK free trade deal with New Zealand is a “very serious threat” to farmers here.

Mr Poots made the remarks in the wake of the post-Brexit free trade agreement announced last month between the two nations.

The DUP minister and former party leader said he fears Northern Ireland farmers will “come under severe pressure” due to imports from the country.

Mr Poots has previously expressed support for Brexit and welcomed the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Last month he said record sums of first-day Direct Payments issued to farmers was “a result of exiting the EU”.

He said it is “crucial” the agriculture sector here is protected and expressed disappointment there had not been “greater involvement” with the devolved nations within the negotiation which secured the deal.

UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan argued the deal "affords opportunities in both directions for great sharing of produce" and added that British farmers should not be worried because the lambing seasons are different in the UK and New Zealand.

“I note the announcement on a Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand and I have written to George Eustice to express my concerns,” said Mr Poots.

“I have been clear in my discussions with UK Ministers that tariff free access to the UK market for New Zealand farmers produce is a very serious threat to our farmers, even if that access is phased in over a number of years.”

He added: “It is absolutely crucial that Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector is protected and the integrity of our food standards are maintained.

“I am very disappointed that there has not been greater involvement of Devolved Authorities in the negotiations and this is something that needs to change in the future, given that this deal has the potential to have a significant impact on agriculture, which is a devolved matter.

“I hope the Government will urgently re-think the approach adopted to agricultural market access.”

Mr Poots has previously hit out after a similar deal was secured with Australia during the summer.

At the time the Prime Minister hailed a “new dawn” in the UK’s relationship with Australia, with British products like cars, Scotch whisky and biscuits set to be cheaper to sell in the tariff-free agreement.

“I fear that if the approach that the UK Government has taken with Australia and New Zealand is confirmed in the ratified FTA, then the agriculture sector in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will in the future come under severe pressure from imports with a resulting negative impact on farm incomes and viability,” added Mr Poots.

“This would be a disaster for our producers and rural communities and cause serious issues for food security at times when global supply chains are disrupted.”