UK meat testing: Some meat sampled had up to four animals in it

Mince meat was the most commonly contaminated product followed by sausages, kebabs and restaurant curries.
Ciaran Moran

Meat testing carried out by the UK Food Standards Agency contains the DNA of different animals than advertised.

The information was discovered following a Freedom of Information request by the BBC. It found that out of 665 Food Standards Agency (FSA) tests on meat from Northern Ireland, England and Wales 145 were partly or wholly made up of unspecified meat.

Some samples contained DNA from up to four different animals and others contained no meat from animals that were advertised.

Lamb was the meat mostly likely to be contaminated, followed by beef and goat, while cow DNA was the most commonly found contaminant in other meat.

Mince meat was the most commonly contaminated product followed by sausages, kebabs and restaurant curries.

The BBC revealed that in total 73 of the contaminated samples came from retailers - including three supermarkets. A further 50 came from restaurants, while 22 originated from manufacturing or food processing plants.

The samples came from 487 businesses, including restaurants and supermarkets.

A number of the samples came from Northern Ireland.

The FSA said the levels were consistent with "deliberate inclusion" - but added testing had targeted those businesses suspected of "compliance issues".

However the FSA said the results were "not representative of the wider food industry".

This latest data comes five years after the horsemeat scandal. In 2013, Irish food safety authorities detected beefburgers containing horsemeat.

Irish authorities were the first to discover and disclose the issue of adulteration of beef with horsemeat; and that was essentially a ‘wakeup call’ for what turned out to be a pan-European problem.

Online Editors

