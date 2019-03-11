UK government insists high standard in food quality will remain as concerns grow over US farming deal

The UK government has insisted that a high standard in food quality will remain as researchers issue a warning over US farming practices.

Last week, the US ambassador to London said Britain should not follow the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture” and let false concerns over US farming practices get in the way of a post-Brexit trade deal.

The US laid out its objectives for a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, seeking to entirely eliminate or reduce barriers for US agricultural products and streamline regulatory differences. Critics have argued that such a US accord would open up Britain’s markets to the likes of chlorine-treated chicken and genetically modified crops, while ministers have said the government would not lower food standards to win trade deals.

Writing in the Lancet Prof Erik Millstone of the University of Sussex and Tim Lang, Professor of food policy at the University of London said that while few analysts think EU standards are perfect, comparing EU, US, and other food standards, they concluded that EU regulatory standards are among the highest in the world and rightly prioritise prevention over remediation. They said that several essential US foods standards are weaker than the EU's.