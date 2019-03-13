UK government announces 'disastrous' no-deal tariffs on beef, dairy and lamb entering mainland UK

While the UK government will not introduce any new checks or controls on goods moving into Northern Ireland if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, large tariffs will hit Ireland's agri-food trade with the rest of the UK..

The tariffs will be payable on goods moving from the EU into the rest of the UK under a schedule of rates also released on Wednesday.

While 87pc of total imports to the UK by value would be eligible for tariff free access, crucially for Ireland tariffs would still apply to 13pc of goods imported into the UK which includes key products from our agri-food sector. The UK Government announced a mixture of tariffs and quotas on beef, lamb, pork, poultry and some dairy to support UK farmers.

Tariffs on high-quality, boneless beef are 12.8pc plus €303.40/100kg. Tariffs on high-quality carcases are 12.80pc plus €177.80/100kg.

