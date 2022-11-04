Farming

UK farmers earn more money as social media influencers after rough year

Olly Harrison started his Olly Blogs Agricontract farmer YouTube channel in 2020.Source: Olly Harrison Expand

Helen Chandler-Wilde

British farmers are facing a difficult harvest. Costs are up almost a third from last year according to government figures, low rainfall and record temperatures have led to poor yields and labour shortages mean some crops are left rotting in the fields.In a bid to diversify their income, some farmers are turning to social media. American farmers started showing off their lives and work a few years ago, now their UK counterparts are following suit to boost unstable incomes. Some are making more money from YouTube than growing food.

Olly Harrison, a cereals farmer in Merseyside, said he's made £55,000 on his YouTube channel in the last year compared to a loss of £240,000 on his farm, due to bad weather and rising input prices. He expected to pull in "at least £8,000" from advertisements in October, an amount that will go into "propping up" his farm. Harrison has expanded his online business into merchandise, including branded hats and calendars printed with pictures of his farm.

