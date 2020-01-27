In discussions with Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the prospect of Ugandan beef being sold in the UK.

In discussions with Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the prospect of Ugandan beef being sold in the UK.

'Ugandan beef will have an honored place on the tables of post-Brexit Britain' - Boris Johnson

Johnson was making the case for the UK as the ‘investment partner of choice’ for African countries at a major investment summit in London today.

“I have just told President Museveni of Uganda that his beef cattle will have an honored place on the tables of post-Brexit Britain,” he said.

It comes as businesses still face the risk of a cliff edge Brexit at the end of the year given the short time available to negotiate a future trading relationship between Britain and the European Union, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.

“This negotiation is not usual because at the end of this year, the UK is leaving the single market, it is it’s choice, it is leaving the customs union,” Michel Barnier told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“If we have no agreement, it will not be business as usual and the status quo, we have to face the risk of a cliff edge, in particular for trade.”

Britain will set out more details about its objectives for a free trade deal with the European Union next month after the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 31, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

“We are going to publish our objectives for the negotiation (...) in due course after the 31st,” he told BBC television’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday.

At stake are the terms of trade from 2021, when an 11-month post-Brexit transition period is due to expire. Negotiations between London and Brussels are expected to start in March.

“The key issue is that we will have control of our rules, we will not be a rule taker, we will not diverge for the sake of diverging, we start from a position of alignment,” Barclay said.

“But the key opportunity is that we will be able to set our standards, high standards, on worker’s rights, on the environment, on state aid as part of that trade policy.”

The European Commission, which negotiates on behalf of the 27 remaining EU members, will thrash out its objectives next month before putting them to EU governments on Feb. 25. Negotiations are expected to start after that.

Barclay reiterated the UK’s ambition to agree a “zero-tariff, zero-quota, broadly ambitious trade policy,” with the European Union, while working to strike deals with other countries around the world, including the United States.

Online Editors