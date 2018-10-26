Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 26 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Two thirds of farm deaths this year have involved farmers over 60

Minister of State, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, CEO of the HSA Dr Sharon McGuinness and Director of Teasasc Prof. Gerry Boyle. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Minister of State, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, CEO of the HSA Dr Sharon McGuinness and Director of Teasasc Prof. Gerry Boyle. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Seventeen farm deaths have been recorded by the Health and Safety Authority this year and 10 of those have involved people in their 60s or older.

Figures at the Health and Safety Authority Farm Safety conference in Carlow show that of the 17 farm deaths this year, almost half involved agricultural machinery.

Eight of the deaths involved a tractor of farm vehicle, while 5 (29pc) of the deaths involved animals, the conference was told.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen called on farmers to drive behavioural change from within the industry.

“Agriculture is among the most hazardous occupations in Ireland with the sector consistently having the highest number of fatalities compared with other work activities. Regrettably, 17 people have lost their lives this year due to farm accidents. 

"Remarkably this single sector accounts for almost 45pc of all deaths that have occurred in all workplaces this year.  While I see some evidence of an increase in awareness and engagement with farm safety, there is still clearly much work still to be done."

Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the HSA told the conference that while her organisation recognises the challenges farmers and farm families face, the number of elderly persons being killed on farms is deeply concerning.

“Young children are reared and grow up there and tragically elderly farmers are all too often caught up in serious and fatal accidents. So far this year eight farmers aged 70 and over have been killed in accidents. This does not happen in any other industry."

Figures from the conference show that Galway and Tipperary both saw three farm fatalities occur to date this year, the most in any county.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

LacPatrick suppliers assured September milk payments to be processed today
Ballinasloe Sheep Mart: Lot Number 256, 10 Hoggets, Price €173 Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep factories and mart prices roundup: Prices hold at €4.80-4.85/kg

National breakdown of land prices: west sees most land sold, but at lowest...
Eddie and his father Denis on their farm in Golden, Co Tipperary

How this top dairy farmer grows 18t DM/ha - twice the national average...
Silage contractors in action.

Is the relationship between farmers and silage contractors is invariably built...
Strategy: Chief executive Edmond Scanlon is focused on emerging markets

Kerry Group spends €365m to expand in US and Oman
Kangaroos can be seen standing near parked trucks loaded with hay on the outskirts of the western New South Wales town of White Cliffs, in Australia, August 18, 2018. Picture taken August 18, 2018. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Australia plans A$3.9 billion drought future-proofing fund