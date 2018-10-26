Seventeen farm deaths have been recorded by the Health and Safety Authority this year and 10 of those have involved people in their 60s or older.

Two thirds of farm deaths this year have involved farmers over 60

Figures at the Health and Safety Authority Farm Safety conference in Carlow show that of the 17 farm deaths this year, almost half involved agricultural machinery.

Eight of the deaths involved a tractor of farm vehicle, while 5 (29pc) of the deaths involved animals, the conference was told. Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen called on farmers to drive behavioural change from within the industry.

“Agriculture is among the most hazardous occupations in Ireland with the sector consistently having the highest number of fatalities compared with other work activities. Regrettably, 17 people have lost their lives this year due to farm accidents. "Remarkably this single sector accounts for almost 45pc of all deaths that have occurred in all workplaces this year. While I see some evidence of an increase in awareness and engagement with farm safety, there is still clearly much work still to be done."