Tributes to roofer who died in Limerick farm accident

Tributes have been paid to a man who passed away after he fell from a roof on a farm in Bruree on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, a single man aged in his late 50s and from the locality, was an experienced roofing contractor and steel fabricator. He was working on a shed on the farm at the time of the accident and it is understood he fell some 30 feet. around 3pm on December 13th.

He has been named locally as Pat Cotter (58) from Rockhill in Buree in Limerick. His company which is well known in the area specialises in roofing and steel fabrication. The family are also involved in the tyre business in the area.

In a statement Gardai said ‘’A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified,” said the spokesperson.

Valiant efforts were made to save the man by those on the farm at the time and by summoning emergency services, neighbours and getting a defibrillator. One neighbour said “It’s very sad. He’s very well known, very popular. There’s no good time of year for something like this to happen but it’s always extra sad in the run up to Christmas. He’d have been very well got locally,” he said.

Local TD Richard O'Donoghue (indp) extended his condolences to Pat's family. He says Pat was extremely talented: "Pat was an unbelievable craftsman, he could design and build farm sheds, unbelievable skill. My deepest condolences to his family, God rest his soul".