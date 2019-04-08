Tributes to farmer Billy Duffy who died aged 105

William (Billy) Duffy had been weeks from celebrating his 106th birthday when he passed away on Friday. His funeral mass will take place at 11am today in St James' Church, Tandragee, followed by interment in Ballinabrack Cemetery.

Mr Duffy was born in Greenwich Village, New York, in 1913 to parents who were originally from Co Armagh. His family returned to Northern Ireland when he was a young boy, after his mother died in a tram accident. The former SDLP Mayor for Armagh, Sharon Haughey-Grimley, said that Mr Duffy would be sadly missed. "I had the pleasure of visiting him on his 100th birthday as Lord Mayor. He was a real character, one of Tandragee's finest," she wrote on social media.

"Thinking of his family and all who knew him as he will be sadly missed. What a life well lived, just short of 106! Rest in Peace Billy." Mr Duffy was a dairy farmer, and was often seen walking his cattle through Tandragee town before he retired at the age of 80. He had met his late wife Dolores at a church disco. She passed away in December 2017, at the age of 84. The couple had eight children - Monica, Deirdre, Liam, Blathnaid, Oisin, Grainne, Meabh and Brid - as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.