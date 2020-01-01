Tributes paid to Kerry farmer (77) who died in tragic accident on Christmas Eve

(Stock photo)
(Stock photo)

Dónal Nolan

The family of a Kerry man killed in a tragic farm accident on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to a man they described as a 'great uncle'.

Knocknagoshel was rocked by news of the death of Timothy 'Timmy' Nolan in an accident involving a sliding door on a farm shed on the evening of December 24.

The accident occurred at his farm in the townland of Upper Knockbrack. The 77-year-old farmer was very well-respected in his home parish.

"He was a great uncle to us," a niece told The Kerryman as Mr Nolan’s extended family struggled to come to terms with his loss.

"He was mad about everyone and always took an interest in all of us," she said.

Having worked for a time in the US and England, Mr Nolan returned to his home place in the 1970s, buying the farm at Knockbrack, close to his home, and operating a dairy herd for many years.

Though retired of late, Mr Nolan continued farming, with dry cattle. "He loved farming, loved going to the Mart in Castleisland and Abbeyfeale. He had a big interest in the news and sports and loved following Kerry football," his niece added.

